ALAPPUZHA: A BSF commandant was arrested by the CBI from the Alappuzha railway station with Rs 50lakh on Tuesday. Jibu D Mathew, commandant, 83 BN, BSF, was the arrested.

He is a native of Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta. According to the Railway police, he was arrested while he was alighting from Shalimar Express. He was taken to an undisclosed place for further questioning.