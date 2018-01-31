NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a BSF commandant in Kerala's Alappuzha for allegedly carrying Rs 47 lakh in cash.

Jibu D Mathew, Commandant of the BSF's 83rd battalion, deployed on Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, was nabbed when deboarded the Shalimar Express train at Alappuzha, CBI sources said.

They said the arrest was following a tip-off about an alleged corruption case.

The sources, however, remained tight-lipped about the case as the investigation is still going on.

They said the agency is looking into the source of cash.