CBI arrests BSF commandant
By PTI | Published: 31st January 2018 04:52 PM |
Last Updated: 31st January 2018 04:52 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a BSF commandant in Kerala's Alappuzha for allegedly carrying Rs 47 lakh in cash.
Jibu D Mathew, Commandant of the BSF's 83rd battalion, deployed on Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, was nabbed when deboarded the Shalimar Express train at Alappuzha, CBI sources said.
They said the arrest was following a tip-off about an alleged corruption case.
The sources, however, remained tight-lipped about the case as the investigation is still going on.
They said the agency is looking into the source of cash.