THRISSUR: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has once again brushed aside allegations of financial fraud against his son Binoy Kodiyeri amid reports that the complainant is planning to hold a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. “I don’t know why the Arab person is travelling here on this issue. It’s better for him to tackle this in his country. Moreover, Binoy is in Dubai. No one has met me on this issue,” Kodiyeri said, referring to reports that Hasan Ismail Abdullah Al Marzooqi, the owner of Dubai-based JAAS Tourism, is in New Delhi and will visit Kerala soon.