MALAPPURAM: In yet another incident of political clash in the coastal belt of the district, a DYFI activist was hacked at Pancharamoola near Tanur on Tuesday.

Nisar, 27, was admitted to Tirur District Hospital with injuries after he was hacked by an unidentified group at Pancharamoola.

The Tanur police said he was on his way to Unniyal from Pancharamoola along with his friend on a bike. And the seven-member group chased the duo and attacked Nisar. Nisar was later taken to a private hospital at Kottakkal. The police have registered a case and none has been taken into custody.