THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close to a hundred mothers along with their children affected by endosulfan staged a sit-in in front of Secretariat alleging laxity by the government is handling their plight. Social worker Daya Bai inaugurated the protest which was organised by the Endosulfan Peeditha Janakeeya Munnani (EPJM) demanding speedy implementation of rehabilitation package and disbursal of compensation. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan visited the protesters and assured them that a meeting would be convened in the first week of February to resolve the issue.

Expressing grave disappointment in the way the government handled the issue, Daya Bai questioned whether humanity was still left by the government authorities. She further demanded that endosulfan victims shouldn’t be categorised into APL and BPL. Senior CPI leader Benoy Viswom extended his support to the cause and assured the government will look into the matter.

Social activist Daya Bai and a child lighting the

torch flame ‘Samara Jwala’ during the endosulfan

victims’ protest in front of the Secretariat demanding

that the government implement the Supreme Court

verdict on solatium | Manu R Mavelil

Daya Bai told Express she was deeply saddened after having spent a few days in Kanhangad, Kasaragod with the victims. “I was shattered watching the plight of many. I will be with them from now on in their fight for justice. I also plan to get sponsors to help those who aren’t included as beneficiaries,” she said.

Daya Bai said she is planning to undertake a study on the endosulfan issue on an individual basis and come up with a report so as to approach the Supreme Court with a PIL.

The protestors urged the government to implement the Supreme Court verdict on compensation and medical care to the victims and dependents. “There are hundreds who are yet to get any financial aid. If our needs are not met, we will intensify our struggle,” said Ambalathara Kunjikrishnan, secretary of EPJM. The agitators warned the protest was only a token strike and if their grievances are not addressed, they will resort to indefinite strike from March 15.

They demanded the 1,905 victims identified in 2017 be added to the official beneficiary list. “Most families are steeped in debt having taken loans to continue their medical treatment and many are unable to continue their treatment,” he said.Further, a 2013 government order had necessitated that all the victims be placed in the BPL category. “But the new list has excluded a significant portion of the people thereby putting further burden on them,” he said.

At present, there are 5,848 people in the beneficiary list and around 2,665 have received the aid ordered by National Human Rights Commission. As of now, 3,183 are yet to receive the aid. The protestors have also demanded the writing off of the medical loans taken by the families. Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan and former KPCC president V M Sudheeran visited the protestors.