THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tribals are the children of the forest and the government would take steps to protect their traditions and medical systems, Forest Minister K Raju said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a function held in honour of Lakshmikutty, the traditional healer from Kallar, who bagged the Padma Shri this year. The tribal communities have an unalloyed love for the forest. They also play a major role in protecting the forests and wildlife, the minister said. He said the government would design schemes for popularising her healing system.

As a mark of respect, the minister presented a floral sceptre and crown to Lakshmikutty. The event was organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club by various organisations. School students and activists of various NGOs in the district attended the function. Lakshmikutty is one of four Keralites who won the Padma awards this year. While Hindutva ideologue P Parameswaran and Philipose Mar Chrysostom were selected for the Padma Vibushan and Padma Bhushan awards respectively, palliative care expert Dr M R Rajagopal and Lakshmikutty won the Padma Shri.