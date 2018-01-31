Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeting Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, at the inauguration of Rakthasakshyam 2018 at Senate Hall in Thiruvananthapuram (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has taken up the responsibility of conveying Mahatma Gandhi’s life and message to younger generation, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the state-level inauguration of 70th Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday. The Cultural Affairs Department is holding a year-long observance of his martyrdom.

According to Pinarayi, it was the responsibility of any government interested in the survival of humanity to spread the message of Gandhiji.

“The life and martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi have gained more relevance. He became martyr for upholding secularism. His was an inclusive ideology based on humanism,” he said.

According to him, awareness should be created as we need to be vigil against the false spirituality represented by Nathuram Godse. “False spirituality has the mask of nationalism. It tries to defeat the spirituality represented by Gandhi. In the past some section faced untouchability. But now a section has lost their right to live,” he said.

Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Thushar Gandhi said the country needed a combined approach of Gandhi, Ambedkar and Karl Marx to fight the ideology of Godse. The event was attended by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, minister E Chandrasekharan, A K Balan, T P Ramakrishnan, Ramachandran Kadannapally, former bureaucrat D babu Paul, Benoy Viswom, Gandhians P Gopinathan Nair and K Ayyappan Pillai.