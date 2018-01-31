KOCHI: The private hospitals in the state have unanimously decided to withdraw from the government welfare schemes such as ESI, ECHS, Snehasparsham, Karunya and Health Insurance from April 1 citing financial crisis caused by the implementation of GST, impending minimum wages for nurses and Clinical Establishment Act.

“We’re faced with severe financial crisis. Around 80 private hospitals were shut down in the past three years and many more are on the verge of closure. Almost 70 per cent of the services in the state’s healthcare sector are provided by private hospitals,” said Kerala Private Hospitals Association general secretary Hussain Koya Thangal.

“Many government schemes such as Karunya and ECHS are implemented by the private hospitals without considering the profit angle. However, the hospitals are faced with a major crisis and finding it difficult following unscientific salary hike, GST and increase in government fee. We’ve approached the government in this regard and for possible discussion. However, things didn’t go well and we weren’t able to arrange a meeting. We’re left with no other options,” said KPHA (Kozhikode) Secretary Farhan Yazin.