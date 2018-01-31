THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The simmering issue of non-payment of pension for KSRTC retired staff for many months came up in the Assembly on Tuesday with the Opposition UDF making a strong case out of the LDF Government’s apathy and indifference towards the plight of the employees. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a grand plan for reviving the corporation was closer to inking and a turnaround could be achieved soon. On a notice for an adjournment motion, former Transport Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan blasted the government for turning a blind eye towards the plight of the hapless ex-employees of the KSRTC. He said many pensioners and their dependents had put an end to their lives and asked how any government could wash its hands of the issue.

Admitting that there is indeed a crisis in the KSRTC and it was primarily borne from expenditure far exceeding the income, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, countered on a premise that the LDF Government had taken constructive steps to lift the corporation from the engulfed financial crisis. The steep rise in the price of diesel has compounded the crisis.

“The total loss of the KSRTC as on 2017-18 is `7,966 crore. The UDF Government didn’t take steps to address this basic issue,” he said. “The LDF Government has released `60 crore for effecting pension payments for a month in full now, thus upholding the commitment towards the pensioners,” he said.The Chief Minister banked on the Susheel Khanna Report to revamp the ailing PSU, and phase by phase implementation of various recommendations like the restructuring of operating schedules and fixing eight-hour duty. Pinarayi Vijayan also said the former UDF Government had availed a `1,300 crore loan for the SBI consortium of banks at 12 per cent interest whereas the present government had negotiated for a higher `3,350 crore loan at 9 per cent interest.”

The Opposition UDF walked out of the House for denying permission to move the motion and the casual manner in which the government is handling the issue. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was totally disappointing the government had not given any assurance on the monthly pension payment without fail but only making tall claims.

Thiruvanchoor said the words of the Chief Minister make it amply clear the timely payment of the KSRTC pension was the least priority of the government. He said for the first time in the history of the state, the government has written to the PSC to nullify advice memos given to 4,200 persons against various posts in the KSRTC.