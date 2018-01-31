KOCHI: Actor Dileep attended the general body meeting of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) on Tuesday. This is the first time that Dileep has attended the meeting of the outfit after his release from jail in connection with the actor abduction case. However, Dileep did not confirm whether he will take up any official position in the organisation.

FEUOK was the brainchild of Dileep when the Cine Exhibitors Federation launched an indefinite strike in January 2017. Dileep took the initiative to form the outfit, thereby ending the crisis. After he was taken into custody in connection with the actor abduction case, Dileep was removed from the post of FEUOK president.

After his release, the office-bearers were ready to reinstate Dileep, but he rejected the offer, saying he did not want to take up any official post and would like to continue as a normal member.Film producer Antony Perumbavoor presided over the meeting. Though the office-bearers invited Dileep to the dais, he preferred to sit among the members.

Court orders SIT to hand over evidence to Dileep

Kochi: The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the actor abduction case to hand over a list of evidence submitted along with the chargesheet to actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case. Besides, the SIT was also directed to submit an affidavit to this effect before the magistrate. The directions were issued while considering a petition by Dileep seeking copies of the video footage of the assault. The hearing will continue on Wednesday.

