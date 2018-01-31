KOTTAYAM: Even as speculations run high over Kerala Congress(M)’s entry into the LDF, its chairman K M Mani has dropped some subtle hints on party’s inclination towards the Left camp. In an article in its mouthpiece ‘Prathichchaya’ describing ‘Why the KC(M) opted for equi-distance towards all the political fronts,’ Mani has shot trenchant criticism at the Congress and the BJP-led NDA, while leaving out the CPM from harsh words.

The article assumes significance in the wake of the party leadership, especially Mani and his son Jose K Mani reportedly took a favourable stance towards foraying into the LDF sooner than later.

Taking a dig at the Congress on its alleged anti-farmer stance, Mani said the Congress was in power at the Centre and the state, while Gadgil (Madhav Gadgil committee) and Kasturirangan reports, which were against the interests of farmers, came to existence.

“It was when the Gadgil report was found anti-farmer that Kasturirangan was assigned to prepare a revised report. However, Kasturirangan committee report was even more anti-farmer,” Mani said in the article.Mani said he was agonised with the anti-farmer stance of the then UPA Govt.