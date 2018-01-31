KOCHI: Barely a day after the sad plight of a man, who fell down from a high-rise here and remained unattended for hours, raised questions about public apathy, another shocking video has come to light from Pallipuram near Vypin. The victim here is a mentally challenged woman, and in the video, she is being roughed up by three women in public.The video shows the woman being dragged along the ground and assaulted. Shockingly, all these happened in full public view and not a single person intervened to help.

Based on the video that went viral on social media, the police have registered a case against three women identified as Liji Augustine, 42, Teena Biju, 34, and Molly Sebastian, 44, under Sections 324 and 34 of the IPC.“A probe is on and more arrests will be made if others are found to be involved,” a police officer said. Rural SP A V George visited the spot and reviewed the inquiry.

The woman, a native of Pallippuram, was subjected to the brutal assault at a tea shop near Kunjithai ferry on Monday morning. Later, the accused dragged her outside and burnt her feet using an iron spatula. Due to the impact of the assault, the woman fell down, suddenly rose up, ran for her life and jumped into a water body nearby.

Her 14-year-old daughter also sustained injuries.

According to the police, the accused are residents of a colony where the victim also stays. They had alleged that she often creates trouble. “They had even lodged a complaint demanding that she would be either treated for her mental illness or be arrested,” the police said.The incident on Monday was a continuation of a spat from the previous day, which ended up at the police station. After returning, the women entered into yet another altercation with the woman, which later led to the assault.