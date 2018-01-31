THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NCP leader A K Saseendran will swear in as minister on Thursday at 4 pm and he is likely to regain transport portfolio. After the NCP state president T P Peethambaran called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and officially communicated the party’s decision, the CMO on Tuesday sought Governor P Sathasivam’s convenience for the swearing-in ceremony.The LDF had earlier taken the political decision in this regard. Speaking to Express, Peethambaran said swearing-in has been fixed as the Assembly session is going on and added the Governor’s office has allotted time.

Saseendran, meanwhile, told mediapersons he had received official communication from the CM. Saseendran will thus return to the Cabinet after a 10-month gap. The Elathur MLA had quit as Transport Minister following the sensational honey-trap case.Last week, Saseendran was acquitted by the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate from sexual harassment charges, citing lack of substantial evidence. It had also said the complainant has turned hostile.

Two months ago, the P S Antony Judicial Commission, which probed the conspiracy behind the honey trap case, had also given clean chit to Saseendran stating the private channel had trapped the minister “with commercial interests” in mind. Thomas Chandy had replaced Saseendran as Transport Minister, but he too had to resign following encroachment allegations.