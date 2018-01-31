THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The private bus operators have called off the indefinite strike scheduled from Wednesday. A decision was taken after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured them to take a call on the Justice Ramachandran Commission recommendations. The bus operators association announced its decision to postpone the strike after its representatives held a meeting with the Chief Minister on Tuesday evening. In view of various difficulties faced by private bus owners like diesel price hike, the government will look into the Commission recommendations, the Chief Minister said.

Later speaking to the media, representatives of the bus operators said the Chief Minister had promised to consider their demands favourably. The bus operators association however warned of agitations if their demands are not met. Bus owners have demanded to hike the bus fare in view of the fuel price hike. They also demanded to hike charges for student concession and lift the ban on certain routes.

The Ramachandran Commission report would be placed before the Cabinet on Wednesday. The issue may also come up before the Assembly.

Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal, KSRTC managing director A Hemachandran, Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar, Bus Owners Association representatives T Gopinath, M Gokulan, Lawrence Babu, V J Sebastian and Johnson Payyappally attended the meeting.