ALAPPUZHA: The Kerala State Human Right Commission (KSHRC) has summoned three senior athletes from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre at Punnamada to appear before the commission in connection with the 2015 suicide pact case in which a junior athlete took her life.The KSHRC issued the order after the Human Rights Protection Council (HRPC) had filed a complaint alleging that the police had stalled the investigation into the case.

The senior SAI athletes have been summoned to appear for a sitting to be held on February 15 in Alappuzha. The incident happened on May 6, 2015, when trainee athlete Aparna Ramabhadran took her life by consuming a poisonous fruit. Three other athletes who attempted suicide survived. A suicide note was found later in which the athletes wrote of “mental agony inflicted by seniors”.

In its complaint, the HRPC had alleged that the investigation led by the Crime Branch DySP had been suspended without giving any proper reason. Following this, KSHRC acting chairman P Mohandas directed the Crime Branch DySP to submit a detailed report.

The Crime Branch probe began in June 2015. Soon after, the transfer of investigation officer Pathasarathy Pillai had invited flak. Later, former Alappuzha DySP Shajahan took over the probe. In the preliminary investigation report submitted to district police chief on June 2, the Crime Branch had said that no evidence had been found to register a case against the senior athletes on the charge of abetment of suicide. But the detailed probe drags on.