KASARGOD: Three members of a family, including a three-year-boy, were today run over by an engine today when they tried to cross a railway track at Manjeswaram in the district.

The dead have been identified as Aamina (50), Aayisha (40) and her son Thamil, railway officials said.

The three failed to notice the engine approaching and were mowed down, they said.

Train services have not been disrupted.