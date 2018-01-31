KASARGOD: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended the endosulfan victims identified from the first special medical camp in 2010 should be subjected to another round of diagnosis. The agency made the recommendation after concluding that several ineligible persons might have made it to the list of victims, and received government compensation and aid.The report comes at a time when families affected by endosulfan were protesting in the capital for their rights.

In a reply to RTI queries filed by activist Mohammed Kunhi C H of Badiadka, the VACB said around 15,000 patients attended the medical camp and 4,182 patients were identified as victims of endosulfan. The camp held in January 2010 was led by district programme manager Dr Jose D’Cruz.The agency said the list was prepared for providing treatment and follow-up action.

The report said there were no guidelines for the camp and the expert doctors and officers were liberal in including patients to the list. Again in the special medical camp held in August 2011, 768 patients were identified as victims of endosulfan.The report said several ineligible patients, with minor illnesses or from unaffected panchayats, may have made it to the list. This year, however, the government brought out a list of victims with only 287 names, though activists claimed the specialist doctors had identified 1,905 victims in the camp held in April 2017.