Abhimanyu case: Probe to spread to other states 

The police have issued lookout circular for eight persons including the main accused in the case. Vaduthala-native Muhammed, who is absconding along with his family, is arraigned as the main accused.

Students pay tribute to Abhimanyu by lighting candles on the Maharaja’s College premises | A Sanesh

KOCHI:  With the special investigation team (SIT) getting vital clues that accused in the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Maharaja’s College student Abhimanyu have left the state, the Police have decided to extend their probe to other states. Police say accused have escaped to Bengaluru, Kudagu and Mysuru.  “SDPI and PFI have a strong base in the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. We have received clear information that some of those involved in the murder of Abhimanyu have escaped to safe havens in these states. We will approach our counterparts in these states to expedite the investigation,” said a police officer who is involved in the investigation team. 

So far the police have arrested four persons and took two into the custody in connection with the murder. “We have got vital information from those arrested. More arrests will be recorded in coming days,” the officer said. City Police Commissioner M P Dhinesh told media persons here on Friday the investigation is moving in the right direction. “We have received some vital clues about those involved in the murder,” said Dhinesh. However, he neither denied nor confirmed that investigation would be spread to neighboring states. “At present, we are not in a position to reveal more about the case,” he said.

Lookout Circular issued
The police have issued lookout circular for eight persons including the main accused in the case. Vaduthala-native Muhammed, who is absconding along with his family, is arraigned as the main accused. “Prima facie there are 15 accused in the case. Aspects including conspiracy and the motives for killing Abhimanyu would be probed. Sympathisers of Campus Front and Popular Front of India are linked to the crime.

We have information about an accused in the palm chopping case helping Campus Front activists in arranging a hostel, from where three of the accused were arrested,” said a senior police officer adding that all these aspects would be probed. Saifuddin, 27, a PFI activist from Nettur, near Kochi, who was arrested on Wednesday night,  was produced before the magistrate on Thursday and was remanded in custody. 
Rural police arrest 100 personsRural police on Friday arrested 100 SDPI activists who held a march to Aluva police headquarters to protest against arrests of SDPI leaders. The activists, who were booked for rioting, were later released.

CPM to adopt Abhimanyu’s kin
T’Puram: The CPM will adopt the kin of slain SFI leader Abhimanyu and plans to build a home for the family, the party’s state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said here on Friday. “Religious extremists murdered the hope of a poor family and a backward region. The party will buy land and build a house for the family,” he said. Abhimanyu parents will be taken care of and efforts will be made to secure the future of his siblings, a brother, and a sister.

The Ernakulam district committee will bear the treatment costs of Arjunan and Vineeth, who were injured in the attack on Sunday. The CPM workers will undertake a fund drive in Ernakulam and Idukki on July 14, 15 and 16. Those who wish to help Abhimanyu’s family members can send their contributions to the Federal Bank A/C: 12380200021782 (IFSC Code FDRL0001238) at the  Ernakulam MG Road Branch. 

