Young Kochi couple found murdered at house; house robbed

The incident came to light when Ummar's mother Ayisha reached the house around 8 am and found the doors of the house open.  Subsequently, she spotted a pool of blood.

Published: 07th July 2018 02:39 AM

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A young couple was allegedly hacked to death at their house at Vellamunda in Wayanad district on Friday. The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident. According to the Vellamunda police, the deceased are Ummar, 28 and his wife Fathima, 20. Ummar and Fathima had married three months ago. The incident came to light when Ummar’s mother Ayisha, who stays at her another son’s house in the locality, reached the house around 8 am and found the doors of the house open.  Subsequently, she spotted the bodies in a pool of blood in the bedroom. She immediately alerted others. 

The police suspect robbery could be the motive behind the murder as the house was found ransacked. Vellamunda Sub Inspector Jithesh P, said “Preliminary investigations suggest robbery behind the murder. The investigation is on. We are looking at all aspects.”  Chilli powder was found strewn beside the bodies and all over the house. Forensic experts inspected the spot and collected evidence. Many senior police officers also visited the spot. The victims suffered serious injuries to the head and shoulders. However, the police are yet to identify the weapon used in the crime.

