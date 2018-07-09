Home States Kerala

Kerala: Truck hits jeep on Uppala highway, killing five; seven others injured

The jeep had 12 persons, all from Ullal, who were all returning from Palakkad, when the accident happened at 6 am in Uppsala, barely 20 km from their destination.

09th July 2018

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Five persons were killed and seven others were seriously injured when their jeep was rammed by a heavy goods truck on the national highway at Uppala.

Manjeshwaram police said that three women and two men from Ullal in Mangalore died on the spot.

The jeep had 12 persons, all from Ullal. They were returning from Palakkad, when the accident happened at 6 am in Uppsala, barely 20 km from their destination. 

Police said the truck lost control when its tyre burst and veered into the incoming jeep. The injured were taken out of the crumbled vehicle with the help of police and fire and rescue personnel, and admitted to a hospital in Mangalore. They are being identified now, added the officer.

