SC ruling over Malabar evokes mixed response in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Kozhikode district vice-president Shahul Hameed welcomed the SC judgement. “ The SC’s stand is an interesting one and it’s fair that no individual or group can have an exclusive right on the word Malabar. Also, in this case the names of the two products differ slightly by the usage of the word ‘Gold’. Meanwhile, we already have several entities and goods within Kerala and outside functioning under the name Malabar”.

In contrast, several shopkeepers in Kozhikode pointed out that the judgement could increase chances of counterfeit and low-quality Biryani rice entering the market. “Now that the word Malabar is not longer exclusive, fraudsters, especially in this region would start selling low-quality Biryani rice with a ‘Malabar’ tag,” said Joseph Valappat, a shop owner.

Meanwhile, Food Grains and Provisions Merchants Association president A Shyam Sundar said, “ The case that has its roots in Bengal need not have any direct impact on rice traders or shopkeepers in Malabar region as such trademark battles keep occurring every now and then.”