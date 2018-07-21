Home States Kerala

Water inches closer to warning level in Malampuzha

The water level in Mangalam dam has been rising for the past few weeks and all six shutters have been kept open.

Malampuzha dam.(Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As incessant rain continues to lash the district, the water level in various dams of the district has been to the rise.

The four shutters of Malampuzha dam are likely to be raised once the second warning level of 114 metres is crossed. On Friday, the water level in the dam was 113.20 metres. The third warning level is at 149.49 metres, but the authorities are unlikely to wait for that level to be reached because if water is released at one go, the canals will be breached. Therefore, after the second warning level is reached, the shutters are likely to be opened, said Padmakumar, executive engineer of Malampuzha dam.

He said the dam’s total storage level is 179.808 million cubic metres (mcm). The catchment area has received 11.3 mm of rainfall. The full storage level that can be maintained without opening the shutters is 115.06 metres.

The water level in Mangalam dam has been rising for the past few weeks and all six shutters have been kept open. The water level on Friday was 77 metres. The rain received here was 17 mm and the full reservoir level is 77.88 metres.

The water level in Pothundy dam was 104.546 metres. The full reservoir level is 108.204 metres. The rain received in the area was 35 mm.

The water level in Siruvani dam, which supplies drinking water to Coimbatore city, was 877.30 metres on Friday, while it was 864.70 metres on the same day last year.

Since work on the shutters in Kanhirapuzha dam are going on, the Irrigation Department has not stored water. The water level in the dam was 87.65 metres and 24.06 mcm of water is being stored at present.

