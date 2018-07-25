Now, Nair Service Society comes out against ‘Meesa’

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Taking strong exception to the controversial content in S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesa’, the Nair Service Society (NSS) said depicting Hindu women in a dishonour manner was extremely painful and highly deplorable. In a press note issued here on Tuesday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said writer or artist should uphold social manners.

“Literary people always stood as a corrective force in society and raised their voice against discriminations. At the same time, comments, hurting the sentiments of the readers must be avoided. Their responsibility is to lead the society in a righteous path, not creating commotion among people,” he said.