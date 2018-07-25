Home States Kerala

Now, Nair Service Society comes out against ‘Meesa’

Taking strong exception to the controversial content in S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesa’, the Nair Service Society (NSS) said depicting Hindu women in a dishonour manner was extremely painful.

Published: 25th July 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Taking strong exception to the controversial content in S Hareesh’s novel ‘Meesa’, the Nair Service Society (NSS) said depicting Hindu women in a dishonour manner was extremely painful and highly deplorable. In a press note issued here on Tuesday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said writer or artist should uphold social manners.

“Literary people always stood as a corrective force in society and raised their voice against discriminations. At the same time, comments, hurting the sentiments of the readers must be avoided. Their responsibility is to lead the society in a righteous path, not creating commotion among people,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nair Service Society NSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp