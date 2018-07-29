Idukki dam shutters to be opened before water level reaches 2,400 feet: Power Minister M M Mani

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Power Minister M M Mani said the shutters of the Idukki dam will be opened if necessary before the water level reaches 2,400 ft. “The arrangements for the release of the dam water has been made by the district administration,” he said. The minister was speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Saturday regarding the dam safety of Mullaperiyar and Idukki reservoirs.

Mani opined that releasing water from the dam step by step will be more practical than releasing all at once, which will be given priority.“All necessary precautions and arrangements will be taken before the water is released. When the shutter needs to be opened, it will be done in the daytime instead of releasing water during the night in consideration of the safety of people,” he said.

“The officials of various departments have been conducting field surveys to estimate how many houses in the downstream will be affected by the release of dam water. Apart from this, Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian has been deployed to coordinate the safety activities and to analyze the situation,” Mani said.

Collector K Jeevan Babu said all precautionary measures have been taken and the dam water will be released once it reaches 2,397-2,398 ft.

“The water will be released 15 minutes after sounding a siren. Before that, public announcements will be made. Standing near the river will be restricted and taking selfies in the background of it will also be not allowed,” he said. In 1992, the shutters were opened when the water level reached 2,401 ft. Five gates were lifted by half a centimetre each.

District police chief KB Venugopal said special traffic arrangements have been made in case the Cheruthony bridge collapses due to the heavy force of water. Traffic through the Kattappana-Thodupuzha route will be diverted via Karimaban Palam. If water enters the Karimban Palam bridge as well, traffic will be diverted via Elappara-Wagamon route or through Kumily K K Road.

He added that in case of emergency, vehicles will be allowed to pass over the dam amid tight security.

Idukki MP Joice Gorge, MLAs Roshy Augustine, P J Joseph and district panchayat president Kochuthresia Poulose took part in the meeting.

District administration’s emergency meeting today

The district administration will convene an emergency meeting in Idukki and Vandiperiyar at 2 pm on Sunday to evaluate the arrangements regarding preventive measures and actions to be taken before the Idukki dam shutters are opened. The meeting will be held at the Idukki taluk office and Vandiperiyar panchayat community hall.

CM to hold high-level meeting on August 5

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a high-level meeting on August 5 to assess the monsoon damage. The meeting to be held in Alappuzha will assess the situation and discuss relief measures. The government is expected to come out with a special package for the victims of monsoon calamities before the next cabinet meeting.

It’s learned that the government has taken a decision to entrust a special medical team to look into possible health issues in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. A ministerial-level meeting held on Saturday assessed the situation and issued directives for necessary action to be taken. “Once the water level comes down, there could be a lot of health-related issues. So, now the attempt is to address the issue. The state government has been taking all steps to address people’s woes,” said the Chief Minister’s Office.