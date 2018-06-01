Home States Kerala

BJP voted for CPM to keep Congress out, says Ramesh Chennithala

The BJP helped the CPM in the Chengannur bypoll as part of the former’s “Congress-free India” agenda, alleged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala here on Thursday.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP helped the CPM in the Chengannur bypoll as part of the former’s “Congress-free India” agenda, alleged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala here on Thursday.
The vote base of the Congress increased when compared to the 2016 Assembly election, he said.

“The UDF bagged 46,347 votes as against 44,897 votes in the last election. The front could get 1,450 votes more. The malicious campaign by the LDF could not erode the Congress vote base,” he said.
Chennithala said there was a huge fall in the BJP vote share. “These votes went in favour of the LDF candidate. The Left Front misused the government machinery and invoked communal sentiments,” he alleged.

He claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a meeting of community organisations ahead of the election. “Though the meeting was in the name of the second anniversary of the government, it was aimed at ensuring the LDF candidate’s victory,” he said.Chengannur is the first bypoll victory of the LDF in the past 10 years. It faced defeats in the previous polls in Kannur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Piravom, Neyyattinkara, Aruvikkara, Malappuram and Vengara seats, he said.

The UDF won three bypolls after the LDF came to power. The UDF put up a unified fight in Chengannur. Shortfalls, if any, will be examined, added Chennithala.KPCC president M M Hassan said the LDF won by misusing power and communal polarisation.This is not a political recognition for the LDF. The BJP and the CPM had a tacit understanding and flared up communal sentiments. The CM took the lead in communal polarisation. The CPM unleashed a communal campaign and blamed the UDF candidate as a man of soft Hindutva, he said.

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran called for a sincere and thorough examination into the UDF’s big defeat. Lessons should be learnt from the defeat and corrective steps should be taken in a convincing manner. A proper plan has to be envisaged to regain people’s trust, he said.Veteran Congress leader A K Antony said the Left Front won by playing the communal card.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Ramesh Chennithala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision