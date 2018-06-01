BJP voted for CPM to keep Congress out, says Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP helped the CPM in the Chengannur bypoll as part of the former’s “Congress-free India” agenda, alleged Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala here on Thursday.

The vote base of the Congress increased when compared to the 2016 Assembly election, he said.

“The UDF bagged 46,347 votes as against 44,897 votes in the last election. The front could get 1,450 votes more. The malicious campaign by the LDF could not erode the Congress vote base,” he said.

Chennithala said there was a huge fall in the BJP vote share. “These votes went in favour of the LDF candidate. The Left Front misused the government machinery and invoked communal sentiments,” he alleged.

He claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a meeting of community organisations ahead of the election. “Though the meeting was in the name of the second anniversary of the government, it was aimed at ensuring the LDF candidate’s victory,” he said.Chengannur is the first bypoll victory of the LDF in the past 10 years. It faced defeats in the previous polls in Kannur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Piravom, Neyyattinkara, Aruvikkara, Malappuram and Vengara seats, he said.

The UDF won three bypolls after the LDF came to power. The UDF put up a unified fight in Chengannur. Shortfalls, if any, will be examined, added Chennithala.KPCC president M M Hassan said the LDF won by misusing power and communal polarisation.This is not a political recognition for the LDF. The BJP and the CPM had a tacit understanding and flared up communal sentiments. The CM took the lead in communal polarisation. The CPM unleashed a communal campaign and blamed the UDF candidate as a man of soft Hindutva, he said.

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran called for a sincere and thorough examination into the UDF’s big defeat. Lessons should be learnt from the defeat and corrective steps should be taken in a convincing manner. A proper plan has to be envisaged to regain people’s trust, he said.Veteran Congress leader A K Antony said the Left Front won by playing the communal card.