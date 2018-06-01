Chengannur delivers second-anniversary gift to LDF Govt

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Reeling under a barrage of allegations and criticism over police lapses, Saji Cheriyan’s thumping win has proved to be a much-needed relief and morale booster for the LDF. The win in Chengannur has come as a timely second anniversary gift for the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Scoring about 14,000 votes more than the last time, the CPM has recorded an assertive win, while the BJP faced the biggest setback, losing more than 7,000 votes from last election.

The big question mark hence continues to loom over the BJP’s entry into the state’s electoral politics. Even though the UDF increased its vote base compared to 2016, it got a rude shock.The Congress’ strategy of playing the Hindutva card proved costly. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan pointed that soft Hindutva was not an alternative to RSS’ communal agenda.

“Ruling fronts usually have the upper hand during bypolls, especially in sitting seats. Obviously, there are many political possibilities before them. In Chengannur, the Left was able to effectively cash in on the same. Similarly, a host of SNDP votes which went to the BJP candidate last time — through the BDJS alliance — came back to the Left,” observed Left commentator N M Pearson.

Both the UDF and the BJP have raised allegations of the Left attempting communal polarisation. The LDF, however, feels that secular and minority voters chose to go by the Left candidate. The discontent brewing in the BDJS too favoured the LDF.

The Left was successful in winning back its traditional votes from SNDP strongholds. The national scenario, where there is an anti-BJP wave on many issues, too proved favourable. Yet, it is true that the caste-religious equations did play a decisive role in consolidation of Christian votes in the LDF’s favour, pointed out political analysts.

Pinarayi’s credibility factor among certain sections like the minorities too have played a crucial role in fetching votes. “Though there can be differences of opinion over the Chief Minister’s attitude in certain issues, the clear stand taken by him has been definitely appreciated by the masses,” added Pearson.

The LDF terms the victory, which went well beyond the expectations of even the Left leadership, as an outcome of the two-year old Pinarayi government’s policies and initiatives.

A clear morale booster for Pinarayi and team, both the Chief Minister and other Left leaders were quick to point out that it was the government’s policies and progressive initiatives that fuelled the Left victory.

“Despite certain lapses, that might have occurred from the part of certain bureaucrats, the voters chose to elect the Left candidate as they realised that only the Left can be the real alternative to protect secular, democratic values and offer people-friendly, non-corrupt governance,” observed CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam.

With the Assembly session beginning on Monday, the Chengannur bypoll result is sure to have its ripples felt in the House. A confident Left will be all set to take on the Opposition UDF, which will try to attack the government over back-to-back incidents of police lapses, with the Kevin murder being the latest.