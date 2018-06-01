Heralding a change in public education

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Every student faces the new academic year with lots of hope and the state government is committed to living up to their expectations. The Education Department, which aims to herald a change in the education sector by turning the schools to centres of excellence, is doing everything to bring about a change in the public education system including in the learning pattern, said Education Minister C Raveendranath. To begin with, the government managed to distribute free handloom uniforms to students during summer vacation period itself, apart from making textbooks available at the end of the last academic year.

Information has no boundaries and the government is duty-bound to ensure students get access to world of information technology. To achieve this, of the total 45,000 classrooms between classes 8 and 12, as many as 38,000 classrooms have been made tech-friendly classrooms as part of the state government’s Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. Further, the government has set aside `300 crore in the budget for turning primary school classroom to hi-tech.

A comprehensive resource portal has been set up as part of the project as it is vital to make available resources required for students. The resource portal will also aid the teachers in pedagogy and a formal training was imparted to the teachers as part of the annual summer training for the teachers.

It is also very vital to sport a new look for the government schools in tune with the change in time. As part of this vision, the work on renovating around 208 school building is underway in the first phase and work would be completed in a time-bound manner. The government will also spend around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for infrastructure development in schools having 500 or more students. A sum of Rs 170 crore has also been set aside for the development of schools having fewer number of students, he said.

Along with raising the standard of the education and equipping schools with advanced infrastructure facilities, it is also very imperative to inculcate values and importance of conserving the nature into the students. The ‘beat plastic pollution’ is the theme of world environment day for this year and this is very apt for a state like Kerala.

The biodiversity garden project launched in the schools has to be strengthened, and Haritha Kerala project would be extended to the schools. The state government is also planning to launch energy conservation campaign among the students in the state, the minister said.

Project to make students fluent in three languages (Malayala Thilakkam, Hello English and Surili Hindi), academic master plan, and intensive summer training for teachers, are some of the steps taken by the government to make schools centres of excellence.

The teachers, who give private tuition to students, will not be entertained and dealt with seriously, the minister said, adding the momentum the public education sector received with the enrollment of 1.5 lakhs students will be carried forward.