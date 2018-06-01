Home States Kerala

KC(M)’s late entry fails to aid UDF

The massive win recorded by the LDF in candidate points to the fact that Kerala Congress factor did not help the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Chengannur by-election.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Hareesh Kumar A S
Express News Service

CHENGANNUR:The massive win recorded by the LDF in candidate points to the fact that Kerala Congress factor did not help the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Chengannur by-election. In fact, local leaders say that Kerala Congress supported the LDF and did not work for the UDF candidate.
The K M Mani-led Kerala Congress (M), which left the combine on August 6, 2016, came back into the fold six days ahead of the polls in a dramatic fashion after UDF leaders led by P K Kunhalikuty and Oommen Chandy personally went and persuaded the veteran leader.  

The KC(M) was part of UDF during the previous Assembly election when the UDF lost in 2016.
However, after leaving the front, KC(M) did not enter in any political front, though Mani had supported the UDF in Vengara Assembly election.Before the bypoll, many political parties, including the LDF candidate Saji Cheriyan had approached Mani for his support.Though Mani gave his support to UDF candicate Vijayakumar, KC(M) district president Jacob Thomas Arikupuram announced his support to Cheriyan.

In Thiruvanvandoor panchayat, where KC(M) holds power with the support of CPM,  local leaders supported the LDF. It was no surprise then that the LDF bagged 3,525 votes here as against 2,912 votes polled by the UDF. They were way behind the BJP, which got 3,515 votes.

“Local leaders of KC(M) supported the LDF and they did not work for the UDF. This shows in the 10-vote margin between the BJP and the LDF,” said Manu Thekkedath, BJP leader at Thiruvanvandoor.

Chengannur municipality, another stronghold KC(M). UDF has been ruling here for the past two decades. But the LDF 753 more votes at 6,051 as against the 5,298 votes received by the UDF. In 2016, UDF had collected 4992 votes against 4591 votes of LDF.Definitely, the KC(M) factor did not work for the UDF in Chengannur.

