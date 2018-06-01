Home States Kerala

Kerala honour killing: IG rules out involvement of any political party, says personal enmity caused Kevin P joseph's murder

The IG said the abduction and killing of Joseph on May 27 was "a clear case of personal enmity arising out of love affair."

Kevin Joseph’s father Joseph Jacob trying to console Kevin’s wife Neenu when the mortal remains were brought to Platharayil house on Tuesday | Vishnu Prathap

KOTTAYAM: Ruling out the involvement of any political party in the alleged honour killing of a 23-year old man, Kerala police today said it was a clear case "personal enmity arising out of love affair".

"It is not political. There is no involvement of any political party in it," Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare, heading Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, told reporters here.

His comments come in the backdrop of some opposition parties alleging that activists of DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), were part of the gang which allegedly killed Kevin P Joseph.

The DYFI state secretariat has already rejected the allegation.

The IG said the abduction and killing of Joseph on May 27 was "a clear case of personal enmity arising out of love affair." Joseph's relatives have alleged that he was tortured and killed two days after he and his fiancee filed a joint application for marriage registration at a sub-registrar office near here.

In all, 14 persons have been named as accused in the case related to the killing and nine of them arrested so far.

ASI Biju and police driver Ajaya Kumar of Gandhinagar police station near here were arrested and suspended yesterday on the charge of taking bribe from some of the accused in the case.

Two other personnel of the station, where Joseph's fiancee has lodged a missing complaint earlier, had been suspended for 'laxity' in dealing with the matter while District Superintendent of Police V M Mohammed Rafique has been transferred.

Opposition Congress and BJP have condemned the killing and attacked the CPI-M.

