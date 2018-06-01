Police not involved in conspiracy with accused, say SIT sources

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the investigation into the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian hailing from Kottayam, is progressing, the special investigation team (SIT) led by Kottayam SP Harisankar on Thursday recorded the arrest of Asst Sub Inspector T M Biju and police driver Ajayakumar for taking bribe from Syanu Chacko, the bride’s brother and one of the accused in case.Meanwhile, top-lever officers said police personnel did not participate in the conspiracy with the accused to abduct Kevin and his cousin Aneesh Sebastian.

According to SIT sources, Biju and Ajayakumar were charged with IPC section 383 (extortion). The investigation team also sought legal advise from the director of Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB), for slapping sections in the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the accused. “We will revise charges if we get a positive reply from VACB director,” said Harisankar.

SIT sources said ASI Biju and Ajayakumar spotted Syanu’s car in mysterious circumstance at Kuttampuram along Villoonni-Neendoor Road around 2.20 am while carrying out regular patrolling in the area. “Syanu and another accused Manu Muraleedharan were in the car. Both had consumed alcohol and the number plate of the vehicle was partially covered. Yet, Biju and Ajayakumar did not detain the vehicle and take them into custody. When they found out that Syanu was employed abroad, Biju and Ajayakumar collected an amount of Rs 2,000 from Syanu, threatening him of trapping him in police case, which will affect his career,” said sources.

According to SIT members, Biju and Ajayakumar were unaware of the crime at that point of time and hence they let them off after collecting their details, photographs, copy of ID proofs and phone number. “Later, a complaint regarding the abduction of Kevin and Aneesh was received at the Gandhinagar police station at 3.24 am and ASI was informed over phone by 3.29 am. After that ASI acted vigilantly and arrived on the spot by 3.45 am,” said the sources.

Being aware of a complaint filed by Kevin’s wife Neenu Chacko’s father Chacko John, he contacted Chacko over phone. But Chacko said it was his son Syanu who was involved in the incident. ASI contacted Syanu over phone several times after 4.30 am and asked him to bring back Kevin and Aneesh. Moreover, he also passed the intimation to Thenmala police station and asked them to raid Chacko’s house. By the time Thenmala police arrived there, Chacko and wife Rehna had escaped from there.

Accused in police custody

The SIT has already arrested nine out of 14 accused in the case. All the accused, who were remanded to judicial custody, have been taken in to police custody on Thursday for further interrogation. The SIT members are hopeful that other accused would be nabbed soon. The arrested persons include, Neenu’s brother Syanu Chacko, father Chacko John, cousin Niyas, Riyas, Eshan, Manu, Titto Jerome, Nishad, and Shibin.