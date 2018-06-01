Postal strike called off

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postal strike which was on for the last 10 days was temporarily called off on Thursday following discussions between employees’ organisations and Director of Postal Services, Sayeed Rasheed, on the directives of the Chief Post Master General. The decision to call off the strike was taken by the NFPE (National Federation of Postal Employees) and FNPO (Federation of National Postal Organisation).

However, the employees’ organisations warned of resuming the strike if the authorities fail to honour their words. As per the decision taken at the talks, Postal Secretary A N Nanda has given a written assurance the proceedings related to GDS (Grameen Dak Sevaks) wages revision will be completed within 30 days, the employees’ body said in a release.The Joint Agitation Council said employees will rejoin work at the earliest and the services will be restored after clearing up the backlog on a war footing.