Senior CPM leader A Vijayaraghavan named new convener of LDF in Kerala

The CPM state secretariat which met here Friday took a call in this regard after incumbent Vaikom Viswan decided to step down citing health reasons.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

A Vijayaraghavan (Right) .| FileEPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and party Central Committee member A Vijayaraghavan will be the new convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday took a call in this regard after incumbent Vaikom Viswan decided to step down citing health reasons. The decision would be formalised at the LDF meet today.

Vaikom Viswam took over as Left front convener about 12 years ago when Paloli Mohammed kutty stepped down about 12 years ago. Recently Viswan expressed his wish to step down following health issues. Though the names of a couple of senior leaders were in the air, finally the CPM leadership zeroed in on Vijayaraghavan.

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Vijayaraghavan has been active in the state politics for some time now. At the last Lok Sabha polls he had contested from Kozhikode but lost. He's currently CPM Central Committee
member. Earlier there were speculations that he could make it into the Polit Buro at the recent 22nd Party
Congress in Hyderabad. However, no such decision was taken. A good orator, Vijayaraghavan has been the party's major campaigner during polls.

