Setback underscores value of SNDP and BDJS to NDA

The Chengannur bypoll result has proved beyond doubt that the value of the SNDP and the BDJS for the NDA is nothing to be sniffed at. With both the SNDP and the BDJS staying aloof from the high-voltage campaign, the BJP candidate’s vote share was significantly reduced.
Published: 01st June 2018 02:15 AM

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR:The Chengannur bypoll result has proved beyond doubt that the value of the SNDP and the BDJS for the NDA is nothing to be sniffed at. With both the SNDP and the BDJS staying aloof from the high-voltage campaign, the BJP candidate’s vote share was significantly reduced.In the final stages, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan directed activists to cast his/her vote to whichever candidate who supported the Yogam.

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP candidate Sreedharan Pillai had won an impressive 42,682 votes with the SNDP Yogam’s backing. This time around, Pillai managed to secure only 35,270 votes, a sharp decrease of 7,412 votes.The BDJS was also inactive during the campaign. The BJP had offered some posts in Central government corporations to the BDJS, but the party’s state leadership threw a spanner in the works. As a result, the SNDP and the BDJS decided to abstain from the poll campaign.

According to BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh, the inaction of the BDJS and the SNDP affected the vote share of the NDA candidate. The party’s state and central leadership will examine the matter closely, he said.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the BJP had secured just 6,000 votes in Chengannur. In seven years’ time, the party’s vote share has increased five-fold, he added.

