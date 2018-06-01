Home States Kerala

State’s anti-tobacco drive to reach out to children, Adivasis

Health Minister KK Shylaja said the government will float a plan to make the state a tobacco-free one.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister K K Shylaja hands over a bat to cricketer Sanju V Samson during the state-level observation of World No Tobacco Day at AMCHSS on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shylaja said the government will float a plan to make the state a tobacco-free one. According to her, institutions which come under the Health and AYUSH Departments will be made free from tobacco and initiatives in this regard will begin soon.

Meanwhile, the Minister added the rising cases of use of tobacco products among Adivasis and children are a matter of concern and hinted at the possibility of launching a campaign among them. She was speaking while inaugurating the state-level observation of World No Tobacco Day at Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies (AMCHSS) of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), here on Thursday.

“Even though we were thinking about making the state a tobacco-free one, we can’t overlook beedi workers,” said Shylaja. “The government will give serious thought to rehabilitating them before moving forward with the idea. It is high time beedi workers are introduced to new vocations.”Earlier the Minister, while it is a big relief that the adult population of the state is shedding the habit, as highlighted in the second edition of the Global Adult Tobacco Survey report, the marginal increase of tobacco use among children and Adivasis, needs to be addressed.

“While children are using smokeless tobacco, Adivasis were using chewable tobacco. This warrants a comprehensive campaign among these two groups. The government is not of the view that only prohibition could bring in results. Our view is that abstinence is the key,” said Shylaja. She also said, as part of the Ardram Mission, special anti-tobacco clinics will be set up at family health centres, and district and general hospitals.

Talking on the occasion, Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Care Centre director Paul Sebastian said if policy makers want to make the state a tobacco-free one, it should focus more on upper-primary students as the young generation could be sensitised about the harmful effects of using tobacco and thereby stop them from using it.The event was attended by SCTIMST director Asha Kishore, AMCHSS director V Ramankutty, cricketer Sanju V Samson and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KK Shylaja AYUSH tobacco-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision