Home States Kerala

Victory a stamp on government’s policies: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The LDF victory in Chengannur has proved that the people are the ultimate judges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, reacting to the bypoll results.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF victory in Chengannur has proved that the people are the ultimate judges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, reacting to the bypoll results.The victory is a proclamation of the excellent public support the LDF Government’s policies enjoy, he said, taking the opportunity to sharply criticise the media for engaging in “false campaigns” against the government.
By gifting the victory, the people have handed more responsibility to the LDF Government. “It makes us more humble,” Pinarayi said.

The LDF won unprecedented support from all sections of the voters across caste, religion and politics. A large section of voters who had kept away from the LDF in the last elections has voted for the front this time. The LDF candidate could gain an additional of 14,658 votes than from the 2016 polls, Pinarayi said. Citing numbers, he said that the people of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s panchayat and booth had rejected his claims.

In the panchayat where Chennithala’s residence is situated, the LDF candidate led by 300-plus votes. In his booth, the LDF candidate won 457 votes and the UDF candidate could secure only 280 votes. “He should see it as a warning,” Pinarayi said.He denied that the LDF had resorted to communal appeasement of any sort in the elections. On K M Mani, said that Mani had left the UDF in name only. “The people understand everything,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LDF Chengannur Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision