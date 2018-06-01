Victory a stamp on government’s policies: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF victory in Chengannur has proved that the people are the ultimate judges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, reacting to the bypoll results.The victory is a proclamation of the excellent public support the LDF Government’s policies enjoy, he said, taking the opportunity to sharply criticise the media for engaging in “false campaigns” against the government.

By gifting the victory, the people have handed more responsibility to the LDF Government. “It makes us more humble,” Pinarayi said.

The LDF won unprecedented support from all sections of the voters across caste, religion and politics. A large section of voters who had kept away from the LDF in the last elections has voted for the front this time. The LDF candidate could gain an additional of 14,658 votes than from the 2016 polls, Pinarayi said. Citing numbers, he said that the people of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s panchayat and booth had rejected his claims.

In the panchayat where Chennithala’s residence is situated, the LDF candidate led by 300-plus votes. In his booth, the LDF candidate won 457 votes and the UDF candidate could secure only 280 votes. “He should see it as a warning,” Pinarayi said.He denied that the LDF had resorted to communal appeasement of any sort in the elections. On K M Mani, said that Mani had left the UDF in name only. “The people understand everything,” he said.