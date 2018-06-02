45 brands of coconut oil banned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Commissioner has banned the state-wide sale of coconut oil brands by 45 companies after tests revealed adulteration. The brands are to be withdrawn from shops within 24 hours, M G Rajamanickyam said in an order on Friday.

The brands mentioned in the order are: Kera Matha, Kera Nanma, Venma Pure, Kera Sampoornam, Kera Choice, Kera Nalikera Velichenna Gold, Kesari, Keram Vally, Kera Nuts, Kerala Ruchi, Coconut Tasty, Keramritham, Kera Cool, Kera Cook, Kera Fine, Malabar Kuttiyadi, KM Special, Grand Coco, Malabar Drops, Kera Supreme Natural, Keraleeyanadu, Kera Special, Kera Pure Gold, Agro, Cook’s Pride, SK’s Drop of Nature Ayush, Sree Keerthi, Kelda, Keral, Vismaya, AS Coconut Oil, PVS Thripthi, Kaveri Brand, Coco Menma, Annapoorna Nadan, Kera Tasty, Kera Valley, Famous, Haritha Giri, Orange, NK Janasree, Kera Nice, Malabar Supreme, Grand Kuttiyadi and Kerala Rich.

Designated food safety officers of Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad had prohibited the sale of the brands, but inspections revealed that they were still being sold. This had prompted the Food Safety Commissionerate to issue further orders on Friday.

“If the unsafe food articles are not recalled with immediate effect, the very purpose of the Food Safety Act will be defeated and it may lead to serious public health issues,” the order said. Coconut oil samples collected from various part of the state were tested at the State Food Testing Lab.Information regarding the sale of banned brands can be passed on to food safety officials on 1800 425 1125.