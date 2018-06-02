Corporation to collect e-waste today, tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Let your homes breathe free of e-waste. The city Corporation will collect e-waste from the public on Saturday and Sunday. Plastic waste will be collected at aerobic bins and Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) in the city. However, the Corporation will not be accepting tube lights and CFLs on these days. Those will be collected only on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of December.

According to the calendar for waste removal published by the Corporation, e-waste can be handed over to the Corporation on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the months of June and December.As per the calendar, the non-biodegradable waste can be handed over at the 34 MRFs set up in different parts of the city from 5 am till 9 pm. Cleaned and dried plastic waste can be handed over on all days. Old footwear and bags will be collected on the third Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the months of January, April, July and October.

Glass waste will be collected on the second Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the months of February, May, August and November. Organic waste that decomposes slowly; namely coconut husk and shells, firewood and tree branches will be collected on the fourth Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every month.

Rubber and tyre waste will be collected on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of January while tablet strips will be collected on the third Friday, Saturday and Thursday in the months of February and August. Old and discarded cloth materials will be collected on the third Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of September.

Aerobic bins and MRFs are functioning at Palayam Connemara market; Health Inspector’s Office, Sreekanteswaram; near Sree Chitra Thirunal Park; Karimadom Colony; Kumarichanta, Poonthura; Sulaiman Street, Srichitra Nagar, ITI Junction and N S Depot at Vallakadavu; near Chakkai overbridge; Kunjalumoodu Junction, Karamana; near Vattiyoorkavu Health Centre; Karamana bridge; Peroorkada market; Jagathy grounds; near Poojappura Mandap; near Vijayamohini Mills; Health Inspector’s Office, Chakkai; Valiyasala; Puthenkada Junction, Thirumala; Nedunkad; Maruthoorkadavu bridge, Kaladi; Kalippamkulam market; Pandits Colony, Nanthancode; Upper Meridian Road, Muttada; Kanaka Nagar, Nanthancode; near Palkulangara temple, Ulloor market; Kowdiar-Pipeline Road; opposite Ulloor Elankaavil Temple; Vizhinjam fish landing area; Kottappuram; Vizhinjam harbour; and near Season flat at Kuravankonam.