Home States Kerala

Corporation to collect e-waste today, tomorrow

Let your homes breathe free of e-waste. The city Corporation will collect e-waste from the public on Saturday and Sunday. Plastic waste will be collected at aerobic bins and Material Recovery Faciliti

Published: 02nd June 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Let your homes breathe free of e-waste. The city Corporation will collect e-waste from the public on Saturday and Sunday. Plastic waste will be collected at aerobic bins and Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) in the city. However, the Corporation will not be accepting tube lights and CFLs on these days. Those will be collected only on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of December.

According to the calendar for waste removal published by the Corporation, e-waste can be handed over to the Corporation on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the months of June and December.As per the calendar, the non-biodegradable waste can be handed over at the 34 MRFs set up in different parts of the city from 5 am till 9 pm. Cleaned and dried plastic waste can be handed over on all days. Old footwear and bags will be collected on the third Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the months of January, April, July and October.

Glass waste will be collected on the second Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the months of February, May, August and November. Organic waste that decomposes slowly; namely coconut husk and shells, firewood and tree branches will be collected on the fourth Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every month.
Rubber and tyre waste will be collected on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of January while tablet strips will be collected on the third Friday, Saturday and Thursday in the months of February and August. Old and discarded cloth materials will be collected on the third Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of September.

Aerobic bins and MRFs are functioning at Palayam Connemara market; Health Inspector’s Office, Sreekanteswaram; near Sree Chitra Thirunal Park; Karimadom Colony; Kumarichanta, Poonthura; Sulaiman Street, Srichitra Nagar, ITI Junction and N S Depot at Vallakadavu; near Chakkai overbridge; Kunjalumoodu Junction, Karamana; near Vattiyoorkavu Health Centre; Karamana bridge; Peroorkada market; Jagathy grounds; near Poojappura Mandap; near Vijayamohini Mills;  Health Inspector’s Office, Chakkai; Valiyasala; Puthenkada Junction, Thirumala; Nedunkad; Maruthoorkadavu bridge, Kaladi; Kalippamkulam market; Pandits Colony, Nanthancode; Upper Meridian Road, Muttada; Kanaka Nagar, Nanthancode; near Palkulangara temple, Ulloor market; Kowdiar-Pipeline Road; opposite Ulloor Elankaavil Temple; Vizhinjam fish landing area; Kottappuram; Vizhinjam harbour; and near Season flat at Kuravankonam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence