Don’t put undue pressure on kids, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells parents and teachers

Children should not be subjected to any kind of pressure regarding their studies by teachers and parents, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Published: 02nd June 2018

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharing a light moment with children after the state-level inauguration of Praveshanolsavam 2018-19 at Government GHSS at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children should not be subjected to any kind of pressure regarding their studies by teachers and parents, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He made the remark while inaugurating the state-level Praveshanolsavam at the Government LP school in Nedumangad on Friday.
“Children should be free from the unnecessary burden on studies. They should be evolved in such a way that they make some valuable contributions to society,” said Pinarayi. He pointed out that government schools are places that encourage and protect secularism by and large.

“There is no discrimination in government schools. Children should learn from schools about how to be kind to others, which will help them become better human beings. Our government has made all arrangements by creating an environment to fare better in studies,” he said. Education Minister C Raveendranath, who presided over the function, visited the school early to interact with the children. He recited rhymes to welcome new students.

“Learning is a natural phenomenon like playing games. Let this academic year be as sweet as payasam,” he said. Deputy Speaker V Sasi was the chief guest at the function. Attingal MP A Sampath released the book ‘Nanma Pookunna Nalekku’ published by the SCERT. District panchayat president V Madhu unveiled the academic calendar. Education secretary A Shahjahan, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan state project director A P Kuttykrishnan and DPI K V Mohan Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Around 3 lakh children have been enrolled in government schools in the state this academic year - an increase of 10 per cent, according to an official release.From this academic year, all schools have been directed to complete 200 working days. Unlike previous years, all the schools have been integrated with the Samagra software portal to make the learning process easier.

Nipah: Schools likely to reopen on Tuesday

Schools in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thalassery education districts did not reopen on Friday in the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak. Schools in Kozhikode district are expected to reopen on Tuesday, while schools in Malappuram and Thalassery education districts will reopen on Wednesday.

