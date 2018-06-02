Eighty rooms at MCH set aside for observation ward

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 18 people test positive in the first phase. Among them, 16 succumbed to the death and the condition of two is improving. The Health Department has been observing the people who got in touch with the patients and majority of the suspected people subjected for the virology test proved negative. Among the 35 cases tested the other day, only two tested positive, the minister said.

The Health Department has also set aside 80 rooms at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to observe the people with suspected symptoms. The authorities have also arranged ventilator and ICU facilities in the hospital. The health staff have been provided adequate safety gears such mask, gloves, etc.

Further, a team led by National Disease Control Centre (NCDC) has been camping at the affected region apart from doctors from Manipal Medical College Hospital and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the minister informed.