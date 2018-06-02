Home States Kerala

Eighty rooms at MCH set aside for observation ward

As many as 18 people test positive in the first phase. Among them, 16 succumbed to the death and the condition of two is improving. 

Published: 02nd June 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 18 people test positive in the first phase. Among them, 16 succumbed to the death and the condition of two is improving. The Health Department has been observing the people who got in touch with the patients and majority of the suspected people subjected for the virology test proved negative. Among the 35 cases tested the other day, only two tested positive, the minister said.

The Health Department has also set aside 80 rooms at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to observe the people with suspected symptoms. The authorities have also arranged ventilator and ICU facilities in the hospital. The health staff have been provided adequate safety gears such mask, gloves, etc.

Further, a team led by National Disease Control Centre (NCDC) has been camping at the affected region apart from doctors from Manipal Medical College Hospital and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the minister informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence