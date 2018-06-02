Home-grown veggies for Onam:Govt to distribute 2 crore saplings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:To keep the Onam sadya free of pesticide-ridden vegetables this year, the Agriculture Department is making sure that adequate quantities of home-grown veggies are available in the state by the time the festival arrives.

In anticipation of Onam, which falls in August, the department will distribute 2 crore vegetable saplings and 1 crore packets of seeds to the public on June 5, Environment Day. The initiative will mark the second edition of ‘Onathinorumuram Pachchakkari,’ Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said. The seed packets will be distributed to school students and farmers. The saplings will be given away to farmers free of cost.

There is more. In the urban areas, 42,000 grow-bag units - each containing 25 grow bags planted with saplings - will be distributed in the urban areas of the state.According to the minister, vegetables were grown in 67,858 hectares producing 10.12 lakh metric tonnes under the comprehensive agriculture development project. Over the past two years, vegetable farming has increased by 21,280 hectares and 3.82 lakh tonnes, the minister said.The state government has earmarked `80 crore in the state budget 2018-19 as the budget share for encouraging vegetable farming. School students, housewives, residents and voluntary associations and farmers will be made a part of this endeavour, he said.

An attractive component of the government scheme is the encouragement provided to small-scale value-addition clusters. This will enable farmers to claim a fair price for produce and also attract the younger generation to vegetable farming, the minister said.