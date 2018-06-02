Kerala's Chengannur defeat: I'll take the blame, says Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as unrest brewing within Congress over party's pathetic performance in Kerala's Chengannur bypoll, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said he's ready to take responsibility for the failure.

Speaking here on Saturday, Chennithala however warned that the move to target only a couple of leaders for the drubbing in Chengannur by-election cannot be justified.

Addressing the KSU workers at the 61th anniversary celebrations of the KSU at KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, he said putting responsibility on one or two persons is not tenable and everyone is equally responsible for the the poor performance of the party.

There were no factional feuds in the by-poll campaign in Chengannur as alleged by some and everyone together faced the election. It is not fair to single out a person and attack him over the failure if the party failed, he said. He also accepted that there were organisational shortcomings in the election campaign and the need of the hour is to go forward after addressing the shortcomings.

He also slammed the social media campaigns against the party by some. These moves were part of targeting some leaders and it will only weaken the party further. He made this comments in the presence of KSU leaders who overtly and covertly criticized the party functionaries for its drubbing.

Senior Congress leader Oomme Chandy who addressed the function said defeat is always defeat and its not fair to counter the defeat by showing some statistics. Despite the good campaign, the party candidate failed in Chengannur and everyone has a responsibility for the defeat. The party will find the reasons for the failure and would go cor a course-correction.

While admitting the organizational weakness in the party, he said, every party workers in the state should hold an introspection and express their opinions in appropriate party forums to strengthen the party, he said.