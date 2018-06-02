Home States Kerala

Kummanam Rajasekharan will be an asset to Mizoram, says Alphons Kannanthanam

Kannanthanam said some people have launched the campaign against Kummanam as they don't like him.

Published: 02nd June 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. | EPS

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Terming the campaign launched by some political parties and NGOs in Mizoram, to
'drive out radical Hindu Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, as unfortunate, Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam said the former president of BJP Kerala unit will be an asset to Mizoram.

"Kummanam Rajasekharan is a wonderful human being. He is a good administrator and completely honest person. In my opinion these are the kind of people who should be posted as governors. He is going
to be a great asset to the Northeastern state," he said.

Kannanthanam said some people have launched the campaign against Kummanam as they don't like him. "This is the problem with the social media. If you don't like a person you start a campaign against him.
These people don't even know him," he said.

The People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), has launched a campaign demanding the removal of Kummanam Rajasekharam who took over as the Governor of Mizoram on May 29. It appealed to all church organisations, political parties, NGOs and the people at large to join the campaign to oust the Governor.

The PRISM alleges that Kummanam is known for his anti-secular stand and he is a hardcore member of the RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Aikya Vedi. On whether the BJP will be able to take on a united Opposition in the 2019 general elections, Kannanthanam said, going by the performance of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to
be the judge in 2019.

"He has done more than any government has done in the last 65 years. We should be more rational in assessing the performance of a government. Our Prime Minister has done miracles during the last four years. We should not be misled by slogans. Last 65 years we were misled by slogans. But every slogan has failed and here is a Prime Minister who has succeeded and translated words into action,"he said.

Kannanthanam refused to comment on BJP's debacle in Chengannur Assembly byelection
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alphons Kannanthanam Kummanam Rajasekharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi