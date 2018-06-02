Kummanam Rajasekharan will be an asset to Mizoram, says Alphons Kannanthanam

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Terming the campaign launched by some political parties and NGOs in Mizoram, to

'drive out radical Hindu Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, as unfortunate, Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam said the former president of BJP Kerala unit will be an asset to Mizoram.

"Kummanam Rajasekharan is a wonderful human being. He is a good administrator and completely honest person. In my opinion these are the kind of people who should be posted as governors. He is going

to be a great asset to the Northeastern state," he said.

Kannanthanam said some people have launched the campaign against Kummanam as they don't like him. "This is the problem with the social media. If you don't like a person you start a campaign against him.

These people don't even know him," he said.

The People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), has launched a campaign demanding the removal of Kummanam Rajasekharam who took over as the Governor of Mizoram on May 29. It appealed to all church organisations, political parties, NGOs and the people at large to join the campaign to oust the Governor.

The PRISM alleges that Kummanam is known for his anti-secular stand and he is a hardcore member of the RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Aikya Vedi. On whether the BJP will be able to take on a united Opposition in the 2019 general elections, Kannanthanam said, going by the performance of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to

be the judge in 2019.

"He has done more than any government has done in the last 65 years. We should be more rational in assessing the performance of a government. Our Prime Minister has done miracles during the last four years. We should not be misled by slogans. Last 65 years we were misled by slogans. But every slogan has failed and here is a Prime Minister who has succeeded and translated words into action,"he said.

Kannanthanam refused to comment on BJP's debacle in Chengannur Assembly byelection

