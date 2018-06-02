Home States Kerala

LDF's Saji Cheriyan, winner of Chengannur bypoll to swear-in on 4 June

The 11th session of the 14th KLA will start on June 4 and end on 21, except 14 and 15. The session is fully dedicated to lawmaking and 17 ordinances will be considered.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saji Cheriyan, the LDF candidate who won the Chengannur bypoll, will swear in on Monday. The ceremony will be held after the question hour. The 14th Kerala Assembly which completed two years on Saturday has set a record of sorts in the number of meeting days, according to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

"The 14th KLA met for 125 days as against the national average that ranges between 30 and 40 days. Annual average of the 14th KLA is 65 days as against its own previous average of 50 days," he said.
More number of meeting days point to the transparency in government's functioning, he said.

The 11th session of the 14th KLA will start on June 4 and end on 21, except 14 and 15. The session is fully dedicated to lawmaking and 17 ordinances will be considered.

The Speaker said the 14th KLA was also noted for the publication of seven reference books. They include the ones on the subject committees of 36 years, all legislation in the past 60 years, Chair's rulings and another book on former Speakers and Chief Ministers.

"Festival of democracy"

The Speaker on Saturday announced a six-month-long "festival of democracy" as part of the Assembly's diamond jubilee celebrations. There will be national conclaves on different topics ranging from Dalit issues to women and media. The festival will start in July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saji Cheriyan LDF Chengannur bypoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi