LDF's Saji Cheriyan, winner of Chengannur bypoll to swear-in on 4 June

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saji Cheriyan, the LDF candidate who won the Chengannur bypoll, will swear in on Monday. The ceremony will be held after the question hour. The 14th Kerala Assembly which completed two years on Saturday has set a record of sorts in the number of meeting days, according to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

"The 14th KLA met for 125 days as against the national average that ranges between 30 and 40 days. Annual average of the 14th KLA is 65 days as against its own previous average of 50 days," he said.

More number of meeting days point to the transparency in government's functioning, he said.

The 11th session of the 14th KLA will start on June 4 and end on 21, except 14 and 15. The session is fully dedicated to lawmaking and 17 ordinances will be considered.

The Speaker said the 14th KLA was also noted for the publication of seven reference books. They include the ones on the subject committees of 36 years, all legislation in the past 60 years, Chair's rulings and another book on former Speakers and Chief Ministers.

"Festival of democracy"

The Speaker on Saturday announced a six-month-long "festival of democracy" as part of the Assembly's diamond jubilee celebrations. There will be national conclaves on different topics ranging from Dalit issues to women and media. The festival will start in July.