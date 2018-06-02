Man who raped woman at gunpoint nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 40-year-old history-sheeter, who raped his friend’s lover at gunpoint, was arrested by the district rural shadow police on Thursday. Shaji alias Pothu Shaji, was on the run ever since his friend’s lover, a 28-year-old woman, lodged a complaint against him for rape at Vithura station.

As per the complaint, the woman was first raped on Saturday evening when she was alone in the house. Shaji, who had several criminal cases including murder against him, raped her by brandishing a local-made air rifle.

On Tuesday, Shaji came again to the house. He sent his friend away to buy fuel for his car and then tried to rape her again. Since he was not carrying a gun, the woman objected to his advances. A furious Shaji then slapped her and the woman called out to the neighbours for help but the man managed to escape. Shaji was arrested by a team formed by Nedumangad DYSP P Anil Kumar. The air rifle was seized from the house of Shaji’s female friend. The accused has been remanded to prison.