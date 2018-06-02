Home States Kerala

Mohammed Yasin is new Vigilance Chief

Putting an end to the speculation over who would follow N C Asthana as Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau head, state government on Monday brought in B S Mohammed Yasin, ADGP Crimes.

Published: 02nd June 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to the speculation over who would follow N C Asthana as Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau head, state government on Monday brought in B S Mohammed Yasin, ADGP Crimes, to helm Vigilance. In another major decision, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who is currently ADGP with the Vigilance, has been posted as ADGP Crimes.

K Sethuraman, DIG Crimes, has been posted as DIG Administration. He will also hold the additional charge of Assistant Inspector General 1 in the Police Headquarters in the existing vacancy resulting from the retirement of V Gopal Krishnan. India Reserve Battallion Commandant Thomson Jose has been posted as Additional Assistant Inspector General in the Headquarters.

Malappuram district chief Pratheesh Kumar will hold full additional charge of Anti Terrorist Force. Kozhikode deputy commissioner Merin Joseph has been appointed the Railway Police SP.Kerala Armed Police I G Poonguzhali will hold the additional charge of Commandant, India Reserve Battalion.
Noticeably, the decision to post Mohammed Yasin as Vigilance chief was taken bypassing Fire and Rescue head A Hemachandran, who was on top of the seniority list among current DGPs.

As per All India Service Rules, post of the Vigilance director should be held by an officer in the DGP rank. Going by this rule, Hemachandran who was senior to Yasin, another 1986 cadre officer, was to step in as the head of the anti-corruption body. However, the mantle went to Yasin. A section of CPM leaders were reluctant about Hemachandran citing his good equation with some Congress leaders.

