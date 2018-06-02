Home States Kerala

Mohanlal pays tributes to fan who succumbed to Nipah virus

Mohanlal has paid tribute to Rasil Bhaskar, his fan and Area Committee member of Mohanlal Fans Association in Balussery, Kozhikode.

Actor Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: At a time when deadly Nipah virus has claimed 16 lives in the state, a Facebook post of actor Mohanlal, paying rich tributes to a fan who succumbed to the infection, has gained much attention in social media.

In a noble gesture, Mohanlal has paid tribute to Rasil Bhaskar, his fan and Area Committee member of Mohanlal Fans Association in Balussery, Kozhikode. The actor wrote in his official Facebook page,
“Tributes to my brother Rasil Bhaskar, who had died due to Nipah infection.”

Rasil had died on Wednesday in Kozhikode Medical College after he was admitted with severe fever. Later, his test results showed he was infected with Nipah virus. His parents are under observation in Kozhikode Medical College.

