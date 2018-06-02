Home States Kerala

One more death in Kozhikode but Nipah ruled out as cause

As on Saturday, the death toll due to Nipah in the state still remains 16. The district administration is tracking a contact list of 2000 people which is likely to go higher.

KOZHIKODE: A day after two patients were known to be recovering from Nipah infection, another patient who was under observation in Kozhikode Medical College for similar symptoms, succumbed here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Roja, 39, a native of Thalassery. However, authorities have not accounted the death as being caused by Nipah virus.

According to officials, she was not infected by Nipah virus but had shown the similar symptoms. “Roja was intitially admitted to Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. The doctors there had sent her body
fluid samples to Manipal Centre for Virus Research. Her test results were negative,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. According to her, the cause of death of Roja is still to be identified.

The Minister told reporters the infection rate was under control but people need to be careful. “We are strictly maintaining our contact list. They are being properly monitored. The second wave of the disease is also under control,” she said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Sadanandan said the 'monoclonal antibody' remedy from Australia has reached Kochi on Saturday. “It is now being brought to Kozhikode,” he said.

But he added that the antibody will not be used as there aren't any Niaph positive patients at present. “Two of them who are under treatment are now known to have been devoid of the infection. So, there is no need to administer the antibody to them,” he said.

Also, the antibody was brought to Kozhikode under the condition that it would be unpacked and administered to patients only under the presence and monitoring of designated officials from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “A team of ICMR will come to Kozhikode on Monday,” he said.

As on Saturday, the death toll due to Nipah in the state still remains 16. The district administration is tracking a contact list of 2000 people which is likely to go higher. Also, 16 patients are under observation in Medical College. Reopening of Edu Institutions Extended

District Collector U V Jose here on Saturday declared the reopening of schools in the district has been postponed to June 12. Earlier, it was notified that the schools will reopen on June 5. Now, authorities have postponed it further for a week owing to prevent the spread of Nipah infection. Also, public funcionts in
the district has been restricted till June 12, informed the Collector.

