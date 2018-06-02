Probe team rules out political interference

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph ruled out political involvement in the incident. Speaking to reporters, Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare said he had no got any evidence to prove it. The SIT also dismissed involvement of any ‘quotation’ gang (hiring professional criminals for the purpose) in the abduction incident.

“It’s a clear case of personal enmity arising out of Neenu Chacko’s marriage with Kevin. The plan was organised by Neenu’s kin --- brother, father and friends,” they said.Meanwhile, the SIT is yet to decide whether Neenu’s mother Rehna should be added to the list of accused, as there were unconfirmed reports that she was spotted at Aneesh’s house (from where Kevin was abducted) earlier in the day, and she passed the information to Syanu and team.“We’ll decide on it during the course of investigation,” said Sakhare.

Meanwhile, the reports that Rehna is a relative of former Kottayam SP Muhammed Rafique triggered a controversy on Friday. However, speaking to Express, Rafique dismissed the allegation and said he or his family members did not have relatives in Thenmala or Kollam district. “This was a planned move to discredit me. I’ll take up it legally,” he said.

Rafique also dismissed reports that he was transferred to the Crime Branch unit in Thiruvananthapuram as he misinformed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about investigation on Kevin’s missing.“Yes, I told the CM that Kottayam DySP was entrusted with the task of probing into the complaint. Since I was with CM all the day, I couldn’t watch news channels and came to know about the incident just a few minutes before he asked me about it. By the time I had entrusted DySP with the task,” he said.