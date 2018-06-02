Unrest in Congress after Chengannur bypoll debacle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Chengannur bypoll defeat, unrest is brewing in the Congress. Senior leader V M Sudheeran has already come out in the open blaming factionalism for the party’s failure.Even as a demand for a leadership change and a change in the style of functioning have come up, the party is moving into an introspection mode.The KPCC has decided to look in detail the party’s failure in the bypoll and hold discussions on the reasons for defeat at various levels, said KPCC president M M Hassan.

The KPCC political affairs committee will meet on June 11, while the party’s leadership meet will be held on June 12.The leadership meeting will be attended by KPCC office-bearers in addition to political affairs committee members, MPs and DCC presidents.

Meanwhile, former KPCC chief Sudheeran has come out in the open, reminding senior leaders that the party is above factions.Raising criticism against the leadership, Sudheeran blamed group managers for the poll debacle. Terming factional politics as the reason for the failure, Sudheeran said group managers should change their style of functioning.

“The party is above factions. The current trend of factions getting more prominence than the party should change,” Sudheeran said, responding to media queries.The senior leader hoped that the unexpected defeat would open everyone’s eyes. Deserving workers should be given due recognition, he said. Responding to questions, Sudheeran said organisational weaknesses could have also led to the poll debacle in Chengannur.

Meanwhile, attempts are on to put the entire blame on Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and demand a change in his style of functioning.To questions in this regard, Sudheeran said he will communicate his opinion to the party.