Home States Kerala

Unrest in Congress after Chengannur bypoll debacle

Close on the heels of the Chengannur bypoll defeat, unrest is brewing in the Congress. Senior leader V M Sudheeran has already come out in the open blaming factionalism for the party’s failure.

Published: 02nd June 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Chengannur bypoll defeat, unrest is brewing in the Congress. Senior leader V M Sudheeran has already come out in the open blaming factionalism for the party’s failure.Even as a demand for a leadership change and a change in the style of functioning have come up, the party is moving into an introspection mode.The KPCC has decided to look in detail the party’s failure in the bypoll and hold discussions on the reasons for defeat at various levels, said KPCC president M M Hassan.

The KPCC political affairs committee will meet on June 11, while the party’s leadership meet will be held on June 12.The leadership meeting will be attended by KPCC office-bearers in addition to political affairs committee members, MPs and DCC presidents. 

Meanwhile, former KPCC chief Sudheeran has come out in the open, reminding senior leaders that the party is above factions.Raising criticism against the leadership, Sudheeran blamed group managers for the poll debacle. Terming factional politics as the reason for the failure, Sudheeran said group managers should change their style of functioning.

“The party is above factions. The current trend of factions getting more prominence than the party should change,” Sudheeran said, responding to media queries.The senior leader hoped that the unexpected defeat would open everyone’s eyes. Deserving workers should be given due recognition, he said. Responding to questions, Sudheeran said organisational weaknesses could have also led to the poll debacle in Chengannur.

Meanwhile, attempts are on to put the entire blame on Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and demand a change in his style of functioning.To questions in this regard, Sudheeran said he will communicate his opinion to the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chengannur bypoll Congress KPCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence