Woman slashes wrist after being assaulted by moral police; 8 held

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Harassed and assaulted by a gang of around 10 persons for being with her boyfriend, a 19-year-old woman has slashed her wrist and tried to kill herself at Periya, said the police. Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case. They were charged with Section 354 of the IPC for assaulting a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she and her boyfriend, riding on a scooter, stopped by at Moyolam near Periya on Thursday evening.On seeing the scooter by the roadside, the gang followed them and started harassing them. The complaint said the gang started assaulting them and tried to take photographs and videos of the couple on their mobile phones.

Disgusted by the humiliation heaped on them, the woman, a college student, took a blade from her bag and slashed her wrist, said Bekal police sub-inspector Umeshan. “She was rushed to the Periya Community Health Centre by the gang members,” he said.

But the wound was deep and the doctors advised them to take her to the District Hospital. “She is out of danger now,” said the SI. The officer said the police have taken the case seriously and slapped non-bailable charge on the accused. He identified the accused as Radhakrishnan, 43, Shyamraj, 23, Sivaprasad, 19, Anil, 21, P V Sajith, 20, Shijith, 22, and Anju Krishnan, 19. All are residents of Moyolam. The police said they have seized some mobile phones and would be submitted as evidence to the court.