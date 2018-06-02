Home States Kerala

Woman slashes wrist after being assaulted by moral police; 8 held

Harassed and assaulted by a gang of around 10 persons for being with her boyfriend, a 19-year-old woman has slashed her wrist and tried to kill herself at Periya, said the police. 

Published: 02nd June 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Harassed and assaulted by a gang of around 10 persons for being with her boyfriend, a 19-year-old woman has slashed her wrist and tried to kill herself at Periya, said the police.  Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case. They were charged with Section 354 of the IPC for assaulting a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she and her boyfriend, riding on a scooter, stopped by at Moyolam near Periya on Thursday evening.On seeing the scooter by the roadside, the gang followed them and started harassing them. The complaint said the gang started assaulting them and tried to take photographs and videos of the couple on their mobile phones.

Disgusted by the humiliation heaped on them, the woman, a college student, took a blade from her bag and slashed her wrist, said Bekal police sub-inspector Umeshan. “She was rushed to the Periya Community Health Centre by the gang members,” he said.

But the wound was deep and the doctors advised them to take her to the District Hospital. “She is out of danger now,” said the SI. The officer said the police have taken the case seriously and slapped non-bailable charge on the accused. He identified the accused as Radhakrishnan, 43, Shyamraj, 23, Sivaprasad, 19, Anil, 21, P V Sajith, 20, Shijith, 22, and Anju Krishnan, 19. All are residents of Moyolam. The police said they have seized some mobile phones and would be submitted as evidence to the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence